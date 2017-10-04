Tata Motors stepped in to the compact SUV segment last month with the launch of Nexon. Tata Motors has priced the Nexon from Rs 5.85 lakh for the base petrol to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top-end diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi). It looks like the competitive pricing for Nexon is paying off and the demand is surging.

Tata Nexon already has a commanding waiting period of up to 6-8 weeks, cutting across all trims and variants, reports Business World. The pricing of the Nexon undercuts its rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. This is the primary reason for growing interest over the Tata SUV.

Buoyed by the positive response, the Mumbai-based company is anticipating over 10,000 bookings within the first month of its launch, the report adds. Tata Motors has not commented on the waiting period and bookings for the Nexon so far.

The fourth product of Tata Motors featuring new and improved Impact design language, the Nexon stands out from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels.

The SUV also boasts of Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. The floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car play add premium touch.

The new set of petrol and diesel engines is another plus point of the Nexon. The 1.5 Revotorq diesel and 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mills and its power figures make it clear that Nexon is a winner on paper. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Source: Business World