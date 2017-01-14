Tata Motors is expected to launch its compact SUV, the Nexon, in India this year, and the model has been undergoing tests on the roads since its debut at the Auto Expo last year. The Nexon has become a familiar fixture in the industry, with several spy shots and videos surfacing online. Now a fresh batch of images of the compact SUV has hit the web, showing a new feature.

The images shared by Automotive India give a sneak peek into the interiors of the upcoming Nexa, showing the touchscreen infotainment system. The spotted model is believed to be the top-end variant of the Nexa and the base variants are likely to miss out on this feature. The Nexon, which will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV 300, is expected to be launched in the second half of 2017.

Under the hood, the Nexon is likely to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Nexon is expected to get three driving modes: City, Eco and Sport. Built on the heavily-modified Tata X1 platform of the Indica, the upcoming compact SUV of Tata is expected to feature chrome Humanity Line on the upper grille featuring stylish projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs). At the rear, Nexon is expected to get LED tail lamps with chrome accents, and arising beltline while a floating roof uplifts the rear of the car.

The Nexon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Tata will open its 2017 innings in India in the next few days with the launch of the new Hexa.

Image Source: The automotive India