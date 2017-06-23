Tata Motors is inching closer to the launch of its first compact SUV and fourth model with Impact design philosophy. The arrival of Nexon is expected in the upcoming festive season and emerging reports indicate that there will be only diesel engine option initially.

A petrol engine option will be added to the range later. 'Unforeseen hurdles' for the development of petrol mill is the reason for the delay in the introduction of Nexon petrol, reports CarBlogIndia. If the reports are anything to go by, Nexon will be following the footsteps of segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. While the Vitara Brezza was launched in March 2016, Maruti Suzuki is yet to launch the petrol avatar of the compact SUV.

The Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The mill will belt out 108bhp of power and 260Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will join the range later.

Impact design language means the Nexon will wear signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamp with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, raising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend muscular stance to the compact SUV. Nexon will come with 200mm ground clearance.

The highlight inside the cabin is the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with eight speakers. The cabin will also be packed with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, integrated dashboard design, and ergonomically-placed storage spaces.

Tata Motors is clearly late to the party of compact SUVs under Rs 10 lakh. Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza is on the driving seat while Mahindra TUV300 and Ford EcoSport are the other contenders in the segment. Tata Motors wants Nexon to emulate a success in line with the Vitara Brezza and hence reports say the price will start as low as Rs 6 lakh. In that case, Nexon will pose a serious threat to Maruti Suzuki's compact SUV.