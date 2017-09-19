Maruti Suzuki's hot-selling model Vitara Brezza has been rumoured to get a petrol avatar or an AMT variant for a long time now. Although the company still has not spoken about its future offerings, rumour mills have been at work since the launch of Vitara Brezza in the country.

Now, it looks like there is some kind of information coming on the launch of the new automatic variant of Vitara Brezza. According to BW BusinessWorld, Vitara Brezza may now get a petrol CVT variant or a diesel AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar. The imminent launch of Tata Nexon, which will rival Vitara Brezza in the country, is said to have prompted the company to advance the launch of the automatic model of the compact SUV. The Vitara Brezza automatic could be launched in the country during the festive season this year.

Vitara Brezza is currently offered only with diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. If the petrol variant of Vitara Brezza comes true, the compact SUV is expected to draw power from 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine that does duty in Baleno RS. The petrol turbo can churn out 100bhp of power. Going by the report, the petrol variant of Vitara Brezza will come with CVT.

The current diesel engine in the Vitara Brezza is tuned to pump 88.5bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Vitara Brezza boasts of best-in-class fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl. If introduced with the AMT box, the compact SUV is likely to get the same five-speed AMT box in Ignis and Suzuki Dzire.

The introduction of the petrol variants is also likely to make the compact SUV more affordable. The diesel variant of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is now priced in the range of Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The automatic variants of Vitara Brezza are likely to fall in the price brackets of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.