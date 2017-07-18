Tata has confirmed Nexon, the first compact SUV from its stable, the India launch in the festive season. The unofficial booking for the upcoming Nexon has already begun.

The emerging reports suggest some Tata dealerships have started accepting the bookings for the Nexon at a down payment of Rs 11,000. Tata is expected to open the bookings officially for the compact SUV early in August.

Tata Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Nexon will come powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre Diesel engine from the Revotorq family. The 1198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2000-4000rpm and the 1496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1500-2750rpm. Both mills will come mated to six-speed manual transmission with multi drive modes – Eco, City, and Sport.

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh, the Nexon will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. Nexon is Tata's fourth model based on its new IMPACT design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. The compact SUV of Tata is expected to get safety features such as front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.

The front fascia of the Nexon will flaunt the chrome Humanity Line on the upper grille, featuring projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs). The Nexon will also get LED tail-lamps with chrome accents, while a rising belt-line and a floating roof uplifts the rear of the car. The SUV is expected to be feature 16-inch alloy wheels.

Tata also released a teaser image of its upcoming SUV, the Nexon ahead of its launch.

Source: TeamBHP