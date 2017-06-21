Tata Nexon is still a couple of months away from its launch in India. Nexon is the first model from Tata to join the compact SUV race, which is currently being dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300.

The images of Tata Nexon snapped while undergoing testing in different parts of the country continue to surface online and the company is believed to be putting the upcoming model through the mill before it hits the assembly line.

Tata is expected to launch the Nexon in India during the festive season this year. Although Tata has not given even a hint on the price of the Nexon in India, the latest reports indicate a pricing in the range of Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8.5 lakh. Tata Nexon, the nearly-production ready version had made an appearance at Auto Expo last year. And this year, Tata took it to Geneva Motor Show.

Nexon is a Tata's fourth model based on its new IMPACT design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. Nexon is expected to get chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and is likely to feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs).

Other anticipated features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system with voice command recognition and more. The safety features in the SUV include front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.