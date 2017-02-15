1 / 2



Tata Nexon is back in the news and this time around through a new spy shot. Tata Nexon has been spied yet again, while undergoing testing in India, indicating that the SUV continues to be on rigorous rounds of tests before it heads to production stage.

The new spy shot was shared by GaadiWaadi. Although there is no information so far on the launch of the Nexon in India, the latest reports indicate that the launch is likely in late 2017. The Nexon has been linked with several launch dates in India since its appearance in near-production guise at the Auto Expo last year. Tata is said to be re-looking at the product strategy of its upcoming model and the delay could be due to this. However, Nexon continues to be on the roads for testing.

Built on the heavily-modified Tata X1 platform of Indica, Nexon is yet another model of Tata to embody the new Impact design language. Tata Nexon will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 in India and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Under the hood, Nexon is likely to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While a 5-speed manual gearbox is expected to take care of the transmission in Nexon, Tata could also bring automated manual transmission (AMT) version.The Nexon is expected to get three driving modes: City, Eco and Sport.

The upcoming Nexon will feature chrome Humanity Line on the upper grille, projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs), LED tail lamps with chrome accents and floating roof. It is expected to host a slew of goodies such as 5-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, voice control and command recognition, and a multi-functional steering wheel.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi