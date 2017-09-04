Tata Motors will join the compact SUV club this month. The home-grown carmaker will launch Nexon middle of this month. Ahead of the market entry, the vehicle was spotted at a dealership.

Pictures posted by Facebook user Amit Kumar Pandey shows a Nexon unit draped in striking blue colour at an unspecified Tata dealership floor. The SUV is believed to the base model XE trim as there were no projector headlamps, LED DRLs and front fog lamps. Also, instead of 16-inch alloys, it had steel rims with wheel covers.

This is the first time a Nexon unit is clicked at a dealership. Previously, Tata Motors showcased the Nexon model at Shayadri Krida Mandal, Tilak Nagar, in Mumbai on the sidelines of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Nexon model showcased then was top-of-the-line XZ+ trim draped on Blue and Grey dual-tone paint scheme.

Tata dealers have already started accepting bookings for the Nexon. The arrival of Nexon model in dealerships means, prospective buyers will be able to take test drives of the compact SUV soon.

The Nexon will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 in the sub Rs 10 lakh category. It flaunts a unique design that is more coupe-ish in stance compared to rivals, which comes in boxy designs. The new approach in design is expected to do the trick for Tata SUV.

The Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.