Tata Motors is inching closer to enter sub Rs 10 lakh compact SUV party with Nexon launch. The fourth product to be launched under the Impact design language will hit the market in September.

Media test-drive reviews of the Nexon has already been out and the company has started public display of the SUV on the sidelines of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The display and test drive of Nexon in Tata dealerships are expected to start soon while bookings are already open. All these preparations indicate launch of Tata Nexon can be expected anytime soon.

Design

The Nexon flaunts a unique design that is more coupe-ish in stance compared to rivals, which comes in boxy designs. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lends a separate character to Nexon.

In addition, incorporating Impact design means the Nexon will wear signature chrome humanity line at the front. It will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will lend muscular stance to the compact SUV. The new approach in design is expected to do the trick for Tata SUV.

Interior

The interior of Nexon will come with simple, straightforward layout with a lot of bits borrowed from other Tata models. The highlight will be floating dash top and the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen. In addition, the compact SUV will boast of advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The unit will be compatible with Android Auto and Car Play and connectivity with help of Google's android auto via USB. The cabin will also be packed with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, integrated dashboard design, and ergonomically-placed storage spaces.

Engine and transmission

The Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

A first-in-segment feature, the Nexon will offer Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport.

Dimensions

Tata Nexon measures 3,994mm in length, 1,811mm in width, 1,607mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm. It has fuel tank capacity of 44-litres, boot space of 350 litres. The ground clearance is 209mm.

Rivals and price

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300, the Nexon is rumoured to get a price tag between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.