Europe's biggest annual auto fair, the Geneva Motor Show, got off to a grand start on a Tuesday and the moment that kept those glued to the happenings back in India was the grand unveiling of Tata TAMO's RaceMo. As if the presentation of RaceMo, India's very own connected sports car at the world stage was not enough to push the adrenalin up, Tata had more surprise in store by unveiling the Nexon along with Tigor, both future models of the company at the Motor show.

Tata Nexon Geneva edition

Tata Nexon, the nearly-production ready version had made an appearance at Auto Expo last year. And this year, Tata took it to Geneva and what we saw is a well sculpted sub-four-metre SUV with a dual tone exterior colour scheme.

The front fascia of the Nexon wears chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and features projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the Nexon gets LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and a floating roof. The Nexon Geneva special edition rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Nexon Geneva Edition also comes with plush interiors that include an openable console with armrest, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop and iPad trays to ensure hassle-free long journeys and city drives. There is also automatic climate control with rear AC vents and infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen with features such as voice command recognition.

On the safety front, the Nexon gets front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera with an inbuilt touchscreen infotainment system.

The Nexon Geneva edition packs 1.5L diesel engine under the hood, while the model, when launched in India will also get 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol. The transmission is taken care of by a six-speed manual transmission gearbox.

In India, Tata Nexon will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 and is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Tata is expected to launch the Nexon in the country this year.