Nexon, the first compact SUV from Tata will be launched in India in September this year. The company has reiterated the same without divulging the launch date of the model. Nexon is already open for bookings in the country and is expected to reach the showrooms of the company soon for test drives.

Tata Nexon, after debuting at the Auto Expo last year, has been undergoing test runs in the country since then. The model was caught on camera several times sans camouflage. The company has made several changes to the concept model. Nexon is based on the company's new IMPACT design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV will pack a 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Nexon wears chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and features projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs), split LED taillamps, three-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system and push button start. Other highlights include Multi Drive Modes, Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen, HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play and safety features like front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.

To be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra TUV300, the Nexon is rumoured to get a price tag starting at Rs 6.5 lakh, going up to Rs 10 lakh.