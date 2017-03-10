Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the Tigor and the compact sedan will enter the market on March 29. The next product in the pipeline is the Nexon compact SUV and vehicle will be launched in India during the festive season in October this year.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO of Tata Motors, confirmed the arrival of Nexon in October. "In 2017-18 we are going to launch Nexon two weeks before Diwali. The long awaited product from the stable of Tata Motors where we will finally celebrate our revival in the sports utility vehicle segment. It's the fastest growing market segment in India," he said.

The Nexon caters to the sub-four-metre SUV space where Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport are leading players. Though the Nexon is late to the party, the new Impact design language of the SUV is expected to attract more customers. It will be the fourth product to be rolled out bearing Impact design language.

The new design approach means, Nexon will come with chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the Nexon will get LED tail lamps, a contrast tone rising beltline finisher and a floating roof. The Nexon is expected to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, the plush interior includes an openable console with armrest, integrated dashboard design and ergonomically placed bottle and cup holders, multiple utility spaces, handbag hangers, laptop and iPad trays. The compact SUV will also get automatic climate control with rear AC vents and infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen along with voice command recognition.

Nexon has been confirmed with a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox. The petrol motors is expected to be 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. Tata Motors could introduce an AMT version with any of the powertrain as well.

Safety is another area where Nexon will shine. It will boast of front dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX mounts and a rear-view camera.

The Nexon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.