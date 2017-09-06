Tata Motors is gearing up to enter the compact SUV space in India. The home-grown carmaker will launch Nexon compact SUV and the bookings for the model are already on.

Tata Motors will launch the Nexon on September 21, 2017, in Mumbai, reports Autocar. The reports further said the deliveries are likely to begin by the end of this month.

The Tata SUV is clearly late in the sub-Rs10 lakh compact SUV space ruled by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. The SUV will stand out from the rest with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Nexon.

The Nexon will boast of a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps. LED tail lamps with chrome accents, rising beltline, floating roof and 16-inch alloy wheels will add to the muscular appeal. The new approach in design is expected to do the trick for Tata SUV.

The highlight inside cabin will be 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen. The compact SUV will boast of advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The unit will be compatible with Android Auto and Car Play and connectivity with help of Google's android auto via USB.

The Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. The engines come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

A first-in-segment feature, the Nexon will offer Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between three different drive modes– Eco, City and Sport.

The Nexon is rumoured to get a price tag between Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.