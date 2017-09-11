The launch of Nexon, the compact SUV from Tata Motors, is not far away. But that has not stopped the buzz around it. The latest is the brochure of Nexon, giving a closer look at the variants and features offered.

Nexon is slated for its launch in the country on September 21. According to the leaked brochure, Nexon will be offered in four variants each -- XE, XM, XT, and XZ+ -- in both petrol and diesel models and will come donned in five colours -- Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

Under the hood, Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Tata Nexon is open for bookings across the dealerships of the company.

Tata Nexon XE

The base variant of Nexon, XE, will get features such as halogen headlamps, LED tail lamps, single tone wheel covers, fabric seat covers, front umbrella holder, front power windows, Glovebox with cup holders, wallet holder, card holder, manual climate control and rear folding seat. Nexon will get dual-airbags and ABS with EBD as standard, so the lower variant will also get the same. It misses out on infotainment system.

Tata Nexon XM

In addition to the features in Nexon XE, the XM variant of the compact SUV will get shark fin antenna and dual tone wheel covers. For in-car entertainment, Nexon will get Harman ConnectNext sound system with four speakers with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity. The feature list of the Nexon XM will also include steering mounted controls, remote central locking, electric adjust ORVMs, rear parking sensors and power windows on all doors.

Tata Nexon XT

The third Nexon variant will get roof rails and body coloured door handles and ORVMs in addition to the features offered in XM. Other features will include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear USB charging ports, electric folding wing mirrors and cooled and illuminated glove box.

Tata Nexon XZ +

The XZ+ is the top variant of Nexon and will come with features like projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps(DRLs), dual-tone roof colours, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear 60:40 split seats and front centre armrest. There will also be a 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Voice Command. For safety, voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, rear parking camera, front and fog lamps and rear defogger.

Source: Autosarena