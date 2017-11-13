Tata Motors had launched its compact SUV model, Nexon, on September 21. Though the Tata SUV is late to the party, it has raised eyebrows with a price that undercuts all its rivals. It looks like the aggressive pricing strategy has paid off and as the demand for Nexon is mounting.

A report in Moneycontrol claims that Tata Motors currently has an order backlog of over 15,000 units for Nexon. The report also claims the compact SUV now commands over three months of the waiting period and Tata Motors is planning cut it down by doubling production. Tata Motors has officially not commented on the booking number and sales of Nexon.

"We accept that we could not ramp up Nexon production in the run-up to the launch of the vehicle and immediately after that. But those issues are getting sorted out now and we will go full speed ahead," a senior executive of Tata Motors told the publication.

"We are getting 350 bookings for the car every day. And there is a waiting of three months on the car which we are not happy about. We will bring it down as we move forward. We are confident that the Nexon will cross 6,000 units sales (per month) mark easily," the executive added.

Tata Nexon had found 2,772 takers in its launch month despite entering the market on September 21. The October sales number is yet to be revealed and is believed to be between 4,000 to 5,000 units.

Priced from Rs 5.85 lakh for the base petrol version and going up to Rs 9.44 lakh for the top-end diesel unit (ex-showroom, Nexon's pricing undercuts arch rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's price by Rs 40,000-45,000 across variants.

Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Source: MoneyControl