Tata Motors is yet to launch the Nexon in India. The compact SUV will enter the market this month with manual transmission option while works on Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) versions are already underway.

YouTube user Power Stroke has posted a video of the upcoming Tata Nexon AMT. The video has surfaced after Tata Motors' head of marketing (passenger vehicle business) Vivek Srivatsa revealed the plan to introduce AMT transmission across the range.

AMT transmission in the Tiago, Nano and Zest is a five-speed unit while the Nexon will get a six-speed unit sourced from Magneti Marelli. The spy video shows a new base panel for AMT shifter in the Nexon compared to other AMT equipped cars of Tata. The rotary dial behind shifter indicates the AMT models will also come with Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between three different drive modes– Eco, City and Sport.

The Six-speed AMT unit will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options by the end of the current fiscal, according to Srivatsa. Meaning, the launch of Nexon AMT is expected in early 2018. Debut at Auto Expo 2018 in February is a possibility.

For now, the Nexon will be offered in 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Nexon flaunts a unique design that is more coupe-ish in stance compared to rivals, which comes in boxy designs. Tata compact SUV will also flaunt a floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Tata Motors is expected to price the Nexon from Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-showroom. If that's the case, it will be a compelling case against rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.