The stories on the upcoming Nexon model from Tata Motors seem to have no end. Spy shots giving a sneak peek of the camouflaged model had earlier made news and now, its specifications and top features are taking the lead as the compact SUV comes closer to launch in the country.

The folks at Zigwheels report that the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) avatar of Nexon is also being readied for the launch. While Nexon AMT will not be part of the launch of the compact SUV in the festive season this year, the AMT equipped version of the model is likely to make it to the market soon after that.

According to reports, Tata could be eyeing Auto Expo 2018 for the debut of the Nexon AMT. It is not clear as of now which of the models of the Nexon, petrol or diesel, will get AMT box.

Nexon, Tata's first compact SUV, will be launched in the country in September. For a quick recap, some of the Tata dealerships are already accepting the bookings for Nexon for a down payment of Rs 11,000.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV, which will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport will pack a 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

The highlights of Nexon are the features like Multi Drive Modes, Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen, HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play and safety features such as front dual airbags, dual path suspension, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, ISOFIX at the rear outboard seats and a rear-view camera.

Nexon, the fourth model from Tata embodying Impact design language, is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Source: Zigwheels