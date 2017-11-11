It's not secret anymore that Tata Motors is working on variants of the newly launched compact SUV, the Nexon equipped with automatic transmission. The test mules with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) has already been spotted testing. Tata Motors' head of marketing (passenger vehicle business), Vivek Srivatsa revealed the plan to introduce AMT transmission across the range in September.

A leaked image now indicates that apart from the automatic transmission, the new XZA variant of Nexon will be offered in a new exterior colour - codenamed Mari Gold. The new colour will be in addition to the existing five colours- Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.

Tata Motors already employed AMT transmission in the Tiago, Nano, Zest and the Tigor models. These cars get five-speed unit while the Nexon will get a six-speed unit sourced from Magneti Marelli. A spy video showed a new base panel for AMT shifter in the Nexon compared to other AMT equipped cars of Tata. The rotary dial behind shifter indicates the AMT models will also come with MultiDrive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between three different drive modes– Eco, City and Sport.

The Six-speed AMT unit will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options by the end of the current fiscal, as per reports. The launch of Nexon AMT is expected at the Auto Expo 2018.

For now, the Nexon will continue to be offered in 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

source: TeamBHP