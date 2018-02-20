After countless spy images and videos raising the curiosity surrounding the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version of its Nexon SUV, Tata Motors showcased the much-awaited model at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The carmaker is reportedly planning to launch the automatic variant of the compact SUV soon.

Ahead of the imminent launch, some dealers of Tata Motors have already started accepting booking for the Nexon AMT, reports Rushlane. Tata Motors, however, has not officially started accepting bookings and it has not announced a launch date yet for the Nexon AMT.

The AMT in the Nexon will be a six-speed unit. It will creep mode function and hill assist, both are spot on for the bumper-to-bumper traffic in most of the Indian cities. The AMT unit will also come with a manual mode for those who wish spirited driving. The AMT option is expected to be limited to the range-topping XZ variant since all the test mules spotted so far carried XZA badging.

The AMT option is expected to be offered in both the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated diesel mills. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon AMT at the Auto Expo 2018 in new Etna Orange color with a Piano-Black contrasting roof. The new color is expected to make debut in Nexon's color palette range with the launch of Nexon AMT.

The Nexon AMT is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 premium over the manual versions. The Nexon XZ+ petrol is currently sold at Rs 8.57 lakh and diesel version for Rs 9.42 lakh, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Nexon AMT will go up against the likes of Ford EcoSport automatic and Mahindra TUV300 AMT while segment leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is not offered with automatic transmission option.