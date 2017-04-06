After the successful debut of Tigor in India, Tata Motors could be on track for yet another big launch. The automaker is believed to be taking Nexon, a compact SUV, through its final testing on Indian terrains.

Auto enthusiasts have seen Nexon in its camouflaged and naked forms already. Nexon first made an appearance at the Auto Expo last year. The compact SUV was also part of Tata's Geneva Auto Show portfolio in March. All these indications point to a Diwali launch.

The Nexon will add more colour to the enviable new line-up of passenger cars that Tata has put hopes on to regain its lost ground in the burgeoning Indian auto market. It is an open secret that Tata lost its sheen owing to its antiquated design language.

Nexon is a late entrant in the compact SUV segment like Tiago and the recently rolled out Tigor. However, a coherent price tag and new design elements of the new models ensured the company is back in the reckoning. Nexon's rivals include Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300. Nexon might come at a price range of Rs 6.5 lakh- Rs 10 lakh.

Under the hood, the Nexon will pack a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel mill mated to six-speed manual transmission gearbox and a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit. Tata Nexon is expected to include features like openable console with armrest, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and infotainment system with a dash-top touchscreen equipped with voice command recognition. Other features include chrome 'Humanity Line', projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs) and LED tail lamps.