Tata Motors is all set to glamorize its compact SUV, Nexon, with two accessory pack editions. Christened Nexon Aero and Nexon Activ, both the accessory packs emphasize on the customization potential of the compact SUV and will be priced around Rs 50,000 premium over the price of regular Nexon variants.

Tata Motors has already showcased the Nexon Aero edition at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. The Aero kit is offered in an exclusive liquid Silver colour with piano Black contrast roof. The kit also includes bumper corner protectors and side skirts. The sporty theme of the exterior is carried inside cabin with a piano Black finish for the dashboard mid-pad, steering wheel, central console and door finishers.

The Nexon Aero package will not available with the Moroccan Blue colour option while the Aktiv will not be available with the Vermont Red paint scheme, reports CarDekho.

The Nexon Aktiv will get cladding on the front and rear bumpers finished with a mix of plastic and chrome. The Aktiv kit also has chrome touches on the front fog lamps, the door handles and the cladding on the doors. The 16-inch alloy wheels get dual-tone finish and the Nexon Aktiv kit gets custom seat covers, matching floor mats and illuminated scuff plates.

A prominent Aero or Aktiv branding on the C-pillar is also part of the kit. In addition, Tata Motors is also set to offer sunroof and front parking sensors in the official accessory in India.

Priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), Nexon is offered in both petrol and diesel engines options. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mill develops 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm in the Nexon. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel, on the other hand, churns out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. Both the engines are currently offered with six-speed manual transmission while the Nexon with Automated Manual Transmission option will be on sale soon.

Source: CarDekho