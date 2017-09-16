Equations in the relatively new compact SUV space in India are set to change after the ongoing festive season. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza currently enjoys enviable sales compared to rivals.

However, Tata will soon step on the burgeoning segment with Nexon while Ford is readying the fresh avatar of EcoSport to regain lost mojo in the segment. Once both these vehicles are launched in the coming months, Maruti Suzuki Vitra Brezza is expected to feel the pressure from rivals for the first time.

2017 Ford EcoSport facelift

Arguably, Ford is the creator of compact SUV space in India. Launched in 2013, the EcoSport enjoyed healthy and steady sales over the years until the Vitara Brezza's launch. In its new avatar, EcoSport will boast of a refreshed face in line with bigger SUVs like Kuga and Edge. A one-piece hexagonal grille in place of the split grille in the current version will be the highlight at front. At the rear, India-spec model will retain the rear mounted spare while global spec eschewed it.

Away from cosmetic upgrades, the new EcoSport also has been rumoured with all-new advanced Dragon series of petrol engines. Reports say the current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT mill is expected to be replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with an estimated power output of 120hp. The 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine will be retained for new EcoSport.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon, on the other hand, is an all-new SUV from the house of Tata Motors. The fourth product to feature new and improved Impact design language, Nexon will stand out from its rivals with a coupe-ish stance. Beefier wheel arches, stretched grille and lot of cuts and creases on body panels lend a lot of character to Nexon.

To be launched on September 21, the Nexon SUV comes with segment first Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. The floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car play adds premium touch.

The new set of petrol and diesel engines is another plus point. The 1.5 Revotorq diesel and 1.2-litre Revotron petrol mills and its power figures make it clear that Nexon is a winner on paper. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.