After launching the Tiago in April 2016, Tata Motors brought AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) equipped XZA variant of the small car in March this year. Tata Motors reportedly got substantial increase in sales after the arrival of AMT option (EasyShift what company calls) in Tiago range.

Buoyed by the response, Tata recently launched Tiago XTA, a mid variant model with AMT transmission at Rs 4.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The company is now bullish on the reception of AMT and planning to introduce the automatic transmission to Tigor compact sedan and yet to be launched Nexon compact SUV.

"When we launched AMT variant of Tiago on top-end variant earlier this year, there was a substantial jump in sales of the model. Over 15 per cent of total Tiago booked today are AMT variant," Tata Motors Head Marketing Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Vivek Srivatsa told PTI. On queries regarding AMT option in other models, Srivatsa said, "It will come in Tigor in another three to four months."

The AMT equipped Tigor is expected to offer in top trim as well as in mid-level variant in line with the Tiago AMT options. Tigor is selling around 2,500 units a month and is expected to go up over 3,000 by during Diwali with the introduction of AMT option.

Tata Motors is yet to launch compact SUV Nexon and it is expected in September. The Vitara Brezza rivalling compact SUV will debut with manual transmission option only. The model will get AMT in both petrol and diesel engine options by the end of the current fiscal according to Srivatsa.

Bullish on the AMT technology, Tata Motors is expecting 50 percent of its product portfolio to have the tech in future. "AMT is going to be a key part of our growth strategy," he added.