Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors is inching closer to the launch of its fourth model bearing the Impact design language — the Nexon.

The compact SUV is scheduled to enter the market next month. The company has started promotional activities for the Nexon to create buzz ahead of the launch.

Images from TeamBHP show Tata Nexon on display at Shayadri Krida Mandal, Tilak Nagar, in Mumbai. The public display of the SUV is on the sidelines of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Nexon on display is a top-of-the-line XZ+ trim draped on Blue and Grey dual-tone paint scheme.

The start of public display of the car also indicates the Nexon will soon reach dealerships. Prospective buyers will be able see the Nexon up close at dealerships and take test drives soon.

Tata Motors dealers have already started accepting bookings for the compact SUV.

Tata Motors is bringing the Nexon to the compact SUV party a bit late. The segment already has Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300.

However, the Nexon flaunts a unique design that is more coupe-ish in stance compared to rivals, which comes in boxy designs. The new approach in design is expected to do the trick for Tata SUV.

The Tata compact SUV stands out for some features as well! The Nexon offers Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver to switch between three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. This is a segment-first.

Further, the floating dashtop HD touch-screen and HARMAN infotainment system with Android Auto and Car play adds a premium touch.

The Nexon has been confirmed with two engine options: 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5-litre diesel from the Revotorq series. They come mated to six-speed manual transmission.

The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm. The 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

