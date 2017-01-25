Tata Motors on Wednesday, January 25 showcased the future of mass public transportation at its Pune facility, reiterating the company's commitment towards smart and green technology and mobility solutions.

The company launched the Star bus electric 9m, the Star bus electric 12m and the Star bus hybrid 12m buses and displayed a range of smart buses for clean and green cities, designed, developed and powered by alternate fuels, to meet the current and future passenger transportation needs of Smart Cities. Tata also showcased the country's first fuel cell bus (12m), LNG Powered bus (12m), and 18m articulated bus.

"We are delighted to launch our new hybrid and electric buses today. At Tata Motors, our aim is to not only comply with emerging regulations of clean and green emission but also be ahead of the requirements. We have consistently been developing and manufacturing products that can contribute to CO2 reductions across all road transport segments and with early investments in new technologies, we are geared up to further strengthen our market leadership. With our new range of Future ready buses, we will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability," said Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors.

The Starbus - Fuel Cell (Hydrogen) bus is a zero emission transport solution for commuting within the city. It gets hydrogen stored in a compressed form, and draw oxygen from the air to generate electricity, giving out water vapour as the only emission.

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufactures buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. The company has already deployed CNG-Electric Hybrid Low-floor buses on a trial basis in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat.