Indian auto major Tata Motors is a regular exhibitor at the Geneva Motor Show held at the Geneva Palexpo in the Swiss city for the past 20 years. For the 20th edition of the show, Tata Motors has showcased the E-Vision, a sleek electric sedan concept based on the new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy of the carmaker.

The E-Vision concept is based on the new-generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover. This platform also underpins the H5X SUV concept revealed at Auto Expo 2018.

Interestingly, the E-Vision was previously linked with the Alfa platform (better known as AMP) that underpins the 45X concept. Tata Motors also showcased the H5X and 45X at Geneva Motor Show 2018.

The E-Vision gets a flamboyant design and is about the same size as a Jaguar XE or Mercedes-Benz C-Class. It gets a fastback-kind of a rear that will remind some people of the Aston Martin Lagonda.

The Humanity Line is beautifully crafted in brush aluminum up front, and the slim LED headlamps have a cohesive stance with the larger grille.

The aluminum strip between large 21-inch wheels, thick C-pillar, beefy shoulder line and flush-mounted door handles are the highlights in the side profile.

At the rear, the roofline is almost like that of a coupe while the boot has its own stance. The generous amount of chrome aluminum touches and slim tail lamps adds richness at the rear.

The interior gets a bright beige-colored inlay with wood trims. The use of light color will make the interior look roomier, and the lack of a center console adds more leg space. Instead, there is a retractable central infotainment screen.

A digital instrument cluster behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel and a third LCD screen in the top section of the dashboard cannot go unnoticed.

Tata Motors claims the E-Vision concept comes with predictive energy management systems based on live traffic and routes.

It also gets connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geospatial mapping and increased human-machine interface.

The E-Vision concept packs both slow charging (AC) and fast charging (DC) options. The concept can sprint from zero to 100kmph in less than seven seconds and it has a top whack of 200kmph.