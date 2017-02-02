Tata Motors is reportedly planning to launch a performance sub-brand christened TaMo (short for Tata Motors). The brand will concentrate on souping up Tata cars and has been conceived on the same lines as the 'N' wing at Hyundai and the Mugen division at Honda. Tata Motors had earlier revealed that they will announce a big launch on Thursday, February 2.

Tata Motors doesn't want the new brand to make just performance oriented cars based on the current portfolio. The brand is planning to start on a high note with a two-seater and mid-engined sportscar internally called Futuro. This model will be unveiled as concept at the 2017 Geneva motor show next month, reports Autocar. In the press conference on February 2, the company may show sketch images of the purported model.

To keep the exclusivity, TaMo may limit the sale of Futuro to around 250 units. According to a company source, Futuro will be a stunning car for the money. The sportscar is expected to go on sale in mid-2018 with a sticker price of around Rs 25 lakh.

Other details on the TaMo sportscar are scarce at the moment. Multiple reports suggest that Futuro will be powered by a turbocharged 1.2 Revotron engine tuned to develop 180hp. The car may also weigh just 800kg. In that case, Futuro will boast of an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

This is not the first time that Tata Motors has shown interest in sportscars. At the 2000 Geneva motor show, Tata had unveiled the Aria roadster concept. The concept never received a green signal and the name was eventually given to the Tata MPV.

Tata Motors had also showcased Bolt Sport, a performance-spec version of the Bolt hatchback, at the Auto Expo 2016.

Source: Autocar