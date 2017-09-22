Tata Motors on Friday, September 22, announced its entry into the growing compact SUV segment with the commercial launch of its new gen-next lifestyle SUV, Nexon, in Bengaluru.

Targeted at the personal car buyers, Tata Nexon is the 4th product based on the Impact Design philosophy. With an introductory price of Rs 5,94,299 (ex-showroom Bengaluru) for the petrol variant and Rs 6,94,447 for the diesel variant, Tata Nexon is the competitively priced SUV in this segment, with class-leading features. Starting today, Tata Nexon will be on sale, across 650 Tata Motors authorized sales outlets in India.

"The Tata Nexon is a revolutionary design, "Breaking the box" with an aerodynamic silhouette. This design element of the car enhances its sporty character and represents the evolution of the SUV design featuring the practicality and strength of an SUV with style of a sports coupe. It is the fourth product expressing the IMPACT design philosophy and is stylishly crafted, demonstrating the optimum balance of premium craftsmanship and advanced technology," said Pratap Bose, Head of Design at Tata Motors.

Available in four variants – XE, XM, XT, XZ+, Tata Nexon will come in five colour options – Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey and Calgary White and will come with a standard warranty of 75,000 km or 2 years, whichever is earlier.