Tata Motors is all set to have one of the most happening pavilions at the forthcoming Auto Expo 2018. While an array of new products with new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy will be the highlight in Tata' stall, its Performance Zone will showcase the TAMO RaceMo sportscar in India for the first time.

For the auto enthusiast, it is too early to forget the RaceMo. Tata Motors had in February 2017 formed the TAMO brand that focuses on the low-cost of ownership, eco-friendly drivelines and a modular architecture. The first product from the new brand, RaceMo race car, debuted at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show 2017 in March.

After a spectacular start, the TAMO project was struck by rotten luck. An unprecedented downturn in company's commercial vehicle division in last year saw Tata Motors putting TAMO brand in cold storage.

There were reports that Tata Motors had completely shelved development of the TAMO brand. Later, CEO of the firm, Guenter Butschek, clarified: "TaMo is one of the nice-to-have projects. We have reached a stage where we can easily launch it but at this time we have put it in the fridge. Whenever time, priorities and money allows, we are going to bring it back."

Though we are not sure that the time has come for Tata Motors to breathe life into the TAMO brand again, the display of the RaceMo will certainly tell the show-goers what Tata Motors is capable of in the sportscar segment.

Coming back to the RaceMo, the two-seater sports coupe was showcased as India's first connected car at Geneva. Powered by Microsoft, the Racemo will integrate connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, mapping and increased human-machine interface.

Based on the MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) platform, the RaceMo will draw power from a 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged three-cylinder engine that can churn out 190PS of power and 210Nm of torque. Power will go to rear wheels via six-speed automated manual transmission. Tata Motors claims the RaceMo can sprint from standstill to 100kmph acceleration in under six seconds.