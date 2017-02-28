Tata Motors showcased a concept, christened C-Cube, at the Future Decoded- Microsoft India's flagship conference- in Mumbai on February 21.

The concept has been unveiled after Microsoft India joined forces with Tata Motors to work on connected car technologies. Tata Motors claimed that the C-Cube concept is a harbinger of TAMO products. TAMO is the newly setup sub-brand of Tata Motors. The company said it will act as an incubating centre of innovation welding new technologies, business models and partnerships to define future mobility solutions.

Here are the 5 top facts you need to about the C-Cube

The C-Cube is based on the Advanced Modular Platform on which eight new small cars would be based, reports Motoroctane. The platform also underpins Tata Motors' Tiago hatchback and soon-to-be-launched Tigor compact sedan.

The C-Cube will leverage Microsoft's connected vehicle technologies that bring together artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) on the global hyper-scale Azure cloud. The C-Cube would be the first vehicle to have Tata Motor's user interface application.

Tata Motors is expected to showcase the C-Cube at 2017 Geneva Motor Show starting on March 9. However, it will stay as a concept, while first production model of TAMO brand, a sports car, will be unveiled at the show.

The C-Cube comes in two-door, two-seat configuration and short overhangs. The concept features projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The side profile shows an athletic stance. The concept has sporty alloy wheels in dark shade wrapped around race-spec tyres.