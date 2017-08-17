In April 2017, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal had unveiled an ambitious plan that sees India using only electric vehicles by 2030. Post the announcement, many automakers have invited the move while some others raised concerns over the short transition period.

It looks like Tata Motors is planning to go full on in the EV space of India. The company is yet to launch any full electric model in the country while the projects in the works indicate that Tata Motors will be a key player in India's EV space.

"Tata Motors, I think everyone is looking at electric vehicles space and that is certainly of great interest not just for Tata Motors in India but also Jaguar Land Rover," ET Auto quoted Tata Group chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan as saying.

The British subsidiary of Tata Motors, Jaguar and Land Rover has already revealed its plan to bring electric vehicles. "Tata Motors is also following suit," he said, adding the company has also announced steps for the same in commercial vehicles segment.

Tata electric cars

Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) are gearing up for the launch of their first electric vehicle (EV). The model in question is Tiago and the debut of the model is expected at LCV2017, UK's low carbon vehicle event in September.

The Tiago electric is believed to be initially limited to global markets. Tata Motors is expected to launch the model in India soon after infrastructures such as charging points are in place. This will be followed by many existing and new car models with an electric powertrain.

Tata electric commercial vehicles

In the electric CV scene, Tata Motors went a step further by starting a pilot run for its electric bus. Tata Motors in association with Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and Chandigarh Transport Department has started the process of introducing electric buses under its Smart City plan. Tata's electric bus, christened Ultra Electric, is nine-metre long and has a capacity of 31 seats.

The trials are part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' vision for the electrification of public transport. Tata Motors is a major automaker in the mission with electric vehicles from nine to 12 meters with various seating configurations.

The commercial launch of both the Tata cars and commercial vehicles are expected in this decade. In that case, Tata Motors will have the advantage of being the early bird in India's EV space.