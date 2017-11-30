Tata Motors unveiled its new range of vehicles featuring Impact design language at the Auto Expo 2016. The company launched the Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon over the past 18 months, and sales are back on track after the arrival of the new models.

The company is also in pursuit to become third-largest carmaker in India. It will introduce an array of new vehicles to accomplish the target.

The upcoming models are either production-ready or concept, and are expected to make their debut at Auto Expo 2018. We have compiled a list of what can be expected from Tata Motors.

Tata Q501

Works on Tata's premium SUV in association with British subsidiary Land Rover are underway in full swing at present. Codenamed the Q501, the model has been spotted undergoing road tests in Land Rover Discovery Sport's cloth.

The Tata SUV is likely to be based on Land Rover Discovery Sport's L550 platform. The British off-road vehicle specialist will also leave an impression on the architecture, performance, technologies and body of the Q501.

The Q501 is expected to draw power from an all-new 2.0-litre diesel mill that develops 170bhp, mated to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. The Q501 will also boast of an AWD system with Land Rover's Terrain Response programme.

Tata Q502

The Q502 will be the flagship and seven-seater SUV from Tata Motors. It will be the long-wheelbase version of the Q501 and the full size is expected to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner in the Indian market.

Tiago Plus

A go-faster version of the Tiago, christened the Tiago Plus, has been rumoured for a long time. The company is expected to unveil the Tiago Plus' prototype at the show.

The performance-spec model of the Tiago Plus is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor that could belt out a power of nearly 120bhp.

It may also get a sporty body kit including side skirts and body decals. Minor changes could also be made inside the cabin to make it look sportier.

Tata X451 premium hatchback

Tata Motors is reportedly planning to foray into the premium hatchback segment as well. A Tata premium hatchback, codenamed the X451, is getting ready for launch in 2019, while a protype model is expected to make debut at the Auto Expo.

The Tata premium hatchback will be based on the AMP (Advanced Modular Platform) and rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and Hyundai Elite i20.

Tiago EV concept

Tata Motors and its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) unveiled the Tiago EV concept at LCV2017 in September. Tata Motors is expected to showcase the model at the Auto Expo 2018 as well.

The Tiago EV showcased is launch-ready and is expected to become the brand's first EV for India as well as foreign markets.

The Tiago EV utilises a liquid-cooled 85kW drive motor developing 200Nm of torque driving front wheels through a single-speed gearbox.

