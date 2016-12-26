Tata Motors' upcoming compact sedan Kite 5 has been keeping auto lovers in India on tenterhooks for quite some time and the good news now is that the wait might get over soon. If the emerging reports are anything to be believed, Tata Kite 5 could make its way to the market in February 2017.

Jeep Compass spied! SUV spotted cruising through Bengaluru; looks production-ready

And lending credence to this piece of information is a new set of images that show Kite 5 in its fully undisguised form.

The latest spy shots taken by Team-BHP also reveal a new body colour and seem to be in its production-guise. The spotted prototype of Kite 5 is believed to be the top-end variant of the sedan. It has diamond-cut alloys, blacked-out B-pillar and chrome-topped window line.

Although the interior of Kite 5 is not visible from the latest images, rumours suggest that it would host a number of goodies such as a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity, six-speaker sound system and safety features including dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).

Under the hood, Kite 5 is expected to come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor. While the petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

Kite 5 will be squared off against Maruti Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire when launched in 2017. Although the official name of Kite 5 is yet to be revealed, there have been rumours that the final production-version of Tata's upcoming compact sedan could be called Viago or Altigo.

Image Source: TeamBHP