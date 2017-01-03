It looks like the uncertainty over launch of Tiago-based sedan Kite 5 is about to end as latest reports indicate that the launch could happen in early 2017. The Tata Kite 5 compact sedan has been undergoing testing in the country since its appearance at the Auto Expo 2016. Although the compact sedan has been linked with several launch dates, the company has been decisively mum on the matter.

Now, emerging reports suggest that the Kite 5 compact sedan could finally make its way to the market by March. The Tiago-based sedan is believed to be taking its final rounds of testing before it hits the assembly lines.

To be pitched against Maruti Swift Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Figo Aspire in India, Kite 5 is expected to get an aggressive price tag in the market as the company aims to regain its lost charm in the sedan segment. The official name of Kite 5 is yet to be revealed. However, from what we learn, Viago or Altigo are in the final list of names. Tata was earlier rumoured to be considering Canvas, Dribble and Ingrid for the compact sedan.

Kite 5 is expected to be produced at the company's Sanand plant in Gujarat and will come with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor. While the petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

As for features, the compact sedan is expected to host a number of goodies such as a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity, six-speaker sound system and safety features including dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).