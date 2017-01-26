Tata Motors had showcased its new range of vehicles -- Tiago hatchback, Kite 5 (codename) compact sedan, Hexa SUV and Nexon compact SUV -- at the Auto Expo 2016 in February. The Mumbai-based automaker has already launched Tiago and Hexa. Next in the pipeline is Kite 5 and emerging reports indicate the market launch is not far away.

Kite 5 will enter the market in April, reports Autos Arena citing sources close to the company. The company has reportedly started working on Kite 5's marketing, launch and training activities. Multiple reports also say that the production-spec Kite 5 will be called Tata Viago or Tata Altigo. Tata Motors wanted to end the name of the compact sedan with 'go,' in line with the hatchback sibling Tiago's name and that reflects in the new names.

Kite 5 was previously rumoured with production names Sway, Dribble, Canvas and Ingrid. Tata Motors had registered the names Zica and Sway for its upcoming product in 2015. Zica was later renamed to Tiago for the hatchback after the Zika virus outbreak hit several countries. The company has not yet released any official statement about the name of Kite 5 as well as launch date.

Kite 5 will be the third product to roll out from Tata Motors' stable with the new Impact design language. The compact sedan sibling of Tiago will feature chrome Humanity Line at the front that extends to the dual chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. Kite 5 will boast of five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity and six-speaker sound system.

Under the hood, Kite 5 will the borrow 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel motor from Tiago. The petrol engine will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

Source: AutosArena