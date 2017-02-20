Tata Motors has launched its flagship SUV Hexa on January 18 and it has got an overwhelming response from the market. The new SUV with an Impact design language has sold 1,498 units in its launching month. Now a video of the Hexa pulling a medium-range twinjet narrow-body airliner Boeing 737 has gone viral.

The video shows a Hexa tugging a nearly 41,400 kg Boeing 737 across the tarmac at an unidentified airport. Though there is no clarity for what purpose the exercise was being undertaken, the aircraft has a livery featuring that of the the Hexa car. This indicates the stunt has been performed for PR activity.

Usually at the airports, an aircraft is pushed backwards by special, low-profile vehicles called pushback tractors or tugs. Such vehicles have an enormous torque to push the aircraft. The said video shows Hexa's torque is used to pull the aircraft, keeping a good pace for a small distance.

The Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the engine generates 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variant of the Hexa, the same engine in other variants will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox is offered in other variants. The SUV also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. Tata Hexa has priced very competitively between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

This is not the first time Hexa stunts goes viral. Prior to the launch of the vehicle, a top-spec Hexa 4×4 variant balancing on two wheels for almost a minute went viral.

Tata Motors' British subsidiary Land Rover demonstrated last June the ability of high torque by pulling three train carriages weighing more than 100 tonnes with its Discovery Sport SUV.