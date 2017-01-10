Tata Motors is inching closer to the launch of its most important vehicle of 2017, the Hexa. Launch of the new flagship vehicle has been scheduled on 18 January, and just days ahead of launch, the starting price of the vehicle has been leaked.

According to the price mentioned at Hexa's official website under the Test Drive tab, the SUV costs Rs 12.30 lakh for the base variant. The automaker has now changed the text on the webpage but chaps in TeamBHP managed to get a screenshot of the price. Variant-wise prices will be out only on 18 of this month. If the price for Hexa starts at Rs 12.30 lakh, it can make a compelling case against the Toyota Innova Crysta in India.

Tata Motors has opened bookings for the Hexa from November 1 and test drives are currently underway. Tata Motors will offer the vehicle in six variants and nine trims. It will also come with the option of six and seven-seater configurations. Hexa will have the XT, XTA and XT 4×4 variants with the six-seat option while the seven-seater will be available with the XE, XM and XMA.

Hexa will be powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2-litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variants of the Hexa, the same engine in variants will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in other variants. The Hexa will also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

Hexa is the second vehicle from Tata Motors bearing new Impact design language after Tiago, which was launched in April 2016. Hexa has a sharp and contemporary look with a honeycomb grille and chrome Humanity Line. Its side profile and rear profile have been chiseled from the Aria while Christmas tree tail lamps have made way for a modern horizontal compact unit. Tata Motors will launch Hexa with Tuff, Expedition and Luxe accessory kits.