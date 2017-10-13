Tata Motors is reportedly planning to launch a special edition model of the Hexa SUV. Recent spy images indicate the special edition will get an exclusive shade of metallic brown. However, the company has officially not commented about the arrival of Hexa limited edition yet.

When Tata Motors showcased production-ready Hexa at Auto Expo 2016, the company had also showcased a kitted-up Hexa version christened as Hexa Tuff. The upcoming limited edition model in question can be the Hexa Tuff.

The Tuff package includes additional body cladding around the vehicle. The new spy image of the Hexa limited edition also has black cladding. The Tuff edition also showcased a roof box, a wireless charger with tray, heads-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system and special car mats. Whether these are a part of new limited edition model remains to be seen.

A leaked brochure in January indicated that the Tuff package will cost around Rs 1.3 lakh over the vehicle cost. The accessories brochure also says Tata Motors will offer Hexa in Expedition and Luxe kits.

Hexa Expedition package will include a roof platform, a foldable roof-mounted canopy, puddle lamps, a waterproof luggage bag and a shovel. It will also come with LED light bar as part of the package.

The Luxe kit, on the other hand, will come with chrome garnishes at front grille, head and tail lamps, ORVM cover, tailgate and at the body side mouldings to add richness. The Luxe kit will have chrome door handles and an illuminated front logo. Inside, the kit will include a wireless charging pad, a chiller box and puddle lamps.

The Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2-litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variants of Hexa, the same engine will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque in other variants. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in other variants.