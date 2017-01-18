The Hexa, one of the most-awaited offerings from the house of Tata, will go on sale in India on Wednesday, January 18. Tata Hexa, the new flagship vehicle that embodies the company's 'Impact' design language, is coming to the Indian market nearly a year after it made its appearance at the Auto Expo 2016.

Tata Hexa will show the doors to the Aria, which had an unsuccessful journey in the Indian market. Bookings for the Hexa have opened in the country and the new model of Tata is said to have been receiving overwhelming response with over 3,000 bookings prior to its launch on January 18. For Tata, the Hexa is a crucial launch in the market after the Tiago, which carries the company's new strategy.

To be offered in six variants and nine trims, the Hexa will come with the option of six and seven-seater configurations. Hexa will have the XT, XTA and XT 4×4 variants with the six-seat option, while the seven-seater will be available with the XE, XM and XMA.

Under the hood, the Hexa will be powered by a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2–litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp of power at 4000rpm and 320Nm at 1700-2700rpm in the base variants of the Hexa, the varicor 400 engine will do duty in other variants of the Hexa. The 2.2-litre engine will be tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm.

The transmission in the upcoming Hexa will be handled by three gearbox options -- a five speed manual, a six speed manual and a new six speed automatic. While a five speed manual gearbox will handle the transmission in the base variant of the Hexa, the six speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in the rest of variants, which will come powered by the Varicor 400 engine. The Hexa will also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road.

Stay tuned as we bring all the latest from the Hexa launch proceedings from Mumbai.