Tata Motors' new flagship vehicle Hexa has received positive response from the market. Launched on January 18, the second vehicle featuring new Impact design language of Tata Motors found 1,498 takers within a fortnight by the end of January 31.

Also read: Tata Tigor- All you need to know about Tiago's compact sedan sibling

Though the number may not seem fascinating enough, it is an indication that after its first full month sales in February, the number may go over 3,500 units. In that case, it will be the second best seller of Tata Motors after Tiago. More importantly, it will reaffirm the success of renewed design philosophy of the company.

Tata Motors started accepting booking for the Hexa from November 1, 2016 and it has received over 6,000 bookings ahead of launch. Out of total bookings, 60 percent are for automatic gearbox equipped variants. Tata Hexa has priced very competitively between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. At this price point, it undercuts main rival Toyota Innova Crysta.

Prior to the launch, Tata conducted Hexa experiential drives in four major cities -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. The event was designed to give first-hand experience of the Hexa and it potential to the possible customers. This also seems to have attracted buyers towards Tata SUV.

The Hexa draws power from a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the engine generates 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variant of the Hexa, the same engine in other variants will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox is offered in other variants. The SUV also boast of four drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. Tata retails Hexa in XT, XTA and XT 4×4 variants with the six-seat option while the seven-seater will be available with the XE, XM and XMA.