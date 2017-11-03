Tata Motors has launched the special edition version of the Hexa SUV christened Downtown Urban Edition. The limited edition has been priced from Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XE variant. The special edition will be sold in two packages -- Absolute and Indulge.

Tata Motors claims that the Downtown Urban Edition has 15 new additions and stands out for the unique 'urban bronze' colour. The chrome touches on the exterior give the SUV a stylish and luxurious makeover.

The Hexa Downtown comes with features like wireless charger, premium tan seat covers, Blaupunkt rear seat entertainment player, heads-up display with the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and others.

Features in each variant are as follows:

Absolute pack in XE/XM/XMA- Downtown badging, chrome pack suite, seat covers, wireless charger, side steps, carpet set and car care kit.

Absolute pack in XT/XTA- Downtown badging, chrome pack suite, wireless charger, side steps, carpet set and car care kit.

Indulge pack in XE/XM/XMA- Downtown badging, chrome pack suite, seat covers, wireless charger, alloy wheels, side steps, carpet set and car care kit.

Indulge pack in XT/XTA- Downtown badging, chrome pack suite, wireless charger, alloy wheels,rear-seat entertainment player, heads-up display, side steps, carpet set and car care kit.

Mechanically, the Hexa Downtown Urban Edition continues with the same 2.2–litre Varicor engine that generates 148bhp of power and 320Nm of torque in the base variants. The engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power and 400Nm of torque in the top-end variants. It comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

"In order to offer our customers with an adrenaline pumped driving experience, we are happy to introduce the urban edition of the successful and versatile SUV, Hexa... The Hexa Downtown, as the name suggests is a vehicle inspired by the city life to match the customers' charged urban lifestyle. With the new edition, we are sure to take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products along with sheer value," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.