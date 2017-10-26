Spy images of Tata's special edition Hexa SUV had emerged online earlier this month and the details were scarce back then. Now, with the possible launch getting closer, more details are revealed.

According to AutocarIndia report, the new Hexa edition will be called Hexa Downtown Urban Edition and will be available in two package options –Absolute and Indulge. It will be offered in the new Urban Bronze paint shade and the model will be available in all variants.

The Downtown Urban Edition of Hexa will get chrome surrounded headlamp and taillamp and the same will also be extended to the ORVMs. The kit will also include wireless smartphone charging, carpet set and side steps. The new Hexa edition will wear Downtown badging.

Going by the report, the Absolute package of the new edition will offer tan seat covers on the lower variants like XE, XM and XMA while the Indulge package will add 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, the Indulge package will offer two Blaupunkt 10.1-inch infotainment screens for the rear and a dashboard-mounted heads-up display on the top-spec trims XT and XTA. Hexa is now offered in six variants with the choice of manual and automatic gearbox and five colours options -- Arizona Blue, Tungsten Silver, Pearl White, Platinum Silver and Sky Grey.

There will be no mechanical changes in the new edition of the Hexa. The 2.2–litre Varicor generates 148bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 320Nm at 1,700-2,700rpm in the base variants of Hexa and the engine is tuned to generate 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque at 1,700 to 2,700rpm in the top-end variants. It comes paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Image: CarWale