Tata Motors is gearing up for the next big vehicle launch -- Hexa, which is also its flagship product. The launch of the SUV is scheduled for January 18. Now, as per an accessories brochure that has been leaked online, Hexa will be offered with three accessory kits.

When Tata Motors showcased production-ready Hexa at Auto Expo 2016, the company had also showcased a kitted-up Hexa version christened Hexa Tuff. This is one of the accessory kits. The Tuff package will include additional body cladding around the vehicle, a roof box, a wireless charger with tray, heads-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system and special car mats. The brochure also indicates that the Tuff package will cost around Rs 1.3 lakh over the vehicle cost.

The second package is christened as Expedition. As the name suggests, it is ideal for wanderer who prefers camping and outdoor activities. The package includes a roof platform, a foldable roof-mounted canopy, puddle lamps, a waterproof luggage bag and a shovel. The image also indicates an LED light bar as part of the package. The Expedition will attract around Rs 50,000 extra to the vehicle cost.

The Luxe kit adds to the overall appeal of the vehicle with many chrome additions on the exterior and features inside. It comes with chrome garnishes at front grille, head and tail lamps, ORVM cover, tail gate and at the body side mouldings. The Luxe kit also has chrome door handles and an illuminated front logo. Inside, the kit will include a wireless charging pad, a chiller box and puddle lamps. The Luxe kit demands a premium of around Rs 35,000 over the car.

Hexa will draw power from a 2.2-litre Varicor engine. While the 2.2-litre Varicor 320 engine will generate 148bhp and 320Nm of torque in the base variants of Hexa, the same engine will develop 154bhp and 400Nm of torque in other variants. A five-speed manual gearbox is offered in the base variant of Hexa, while the six-speed manual and automatic gearbox will be offered in other variants.

Tata Motors has already started accepting bookings for Hexa and the deliveries are expected to start from February.

