As Tata Motors continues to test its H5X SUV, more images of the model have emerged online, suggesting works on the model are progressing rapidly. It can be recalled Tata Motors showcased H5X premium SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. However, we do not think the SUV will be launched in India anytime soon, and if the buzz around the web is anything to go by, the car will come in the market by mid-2019.

A closer look at the images suggests Tata has been readying the model at a fast pace since the latest images show an almost production-ready avatar of the H5X. Before the H5X was showcased at the auto show, Tata was seen testing a Land Rover Discovery Sport body. It looks like the prototypes of the H5X now show similarities to the concept.

The production version of the H5X will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Motors claims that the architecture is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture. The H5X will be a monocoque SUV and is expected to go against the likes of Jeep Compass in the Indian market.

The H5X, the five-seater SUV will be based on the Tata's new Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy. Under the hood, rumors suggest Fiat's 2.0 Multijet diesel engines for the new Tata SUV. The engine already powers the Jeep Compass and is expected to churn out 140 hp of power in the H5X. As for the transmission, the ZF's nine-speed automatic unit could do the duty.

The H5X SUV of Tata Motors is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh when launched in 2019. Other contenders in its segment include Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500.

Image Source: MotorOctane