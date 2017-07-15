Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to increase the capacity of its Bhubaneswar unit so that the facility can accommodate an additional 3,000 employees at its Kalinga Park SEZ office in the city. The campus currently has about 3,200 employees and has a capacity to house about 4,500 workers.

"The civil structure for the third phase is ready. It will add a capacity of 3,000 employees. There is only need to develop the internal infrastructure", Manoj Kumar Panda, centre head, TCS Kalinga Park IT/ITes SEZ, told Business Standard.

The IT giant has been operating in Odisha for the last 18 years and has added to the value of the brand. The company also believes that the employee retention rate at the Bhubaneswar office is much better than other centres and hence increasing the capacity of the particular facility bodes well not just for the company but also for the government to achieve their economic objectives.

The policy outlined in 2014 aims to achieve a $4 billion turnover and also achieve an employment of 60,000. "The four IT companies TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro have made huge expansion of their development centres in Bhubaneswar last three years. Due to this expansion in the last three years the four IT behemoths have created additional employment of 4,700 IT professionals in the state. The plans of TCS will be a big boost to the IT sector of the state", the website quoted government sources as saying.

Meanwhile, TCS is also set to shut down its operation in Lucknow and the employees at the facility have reportedly been told about it by their managers. The move will leave about 2,000 IT employees – 50 percent of them women -- in limbo. The processes functioning out of the Lucknow office are likely to be shifted to other cities such as Noida and Indore.

While some of the concerned employees have reportedly written to UP CM Yogi Adityanath requesting an intervention in the matter, many have even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma.

After news of TCS shutting down its Lucknow office broke, the IT giant, which has been operating in the city for 33 years now, spoke about it in an official statement as said: "The Lucknow centre had less than 1000 employees. It was not a convenient place for client related work. TCS is looking to consolidate its operations in Uttar Pradesh and the current Lucknow workforce will shift its operations to Noida and Varanasi. All employees will be relocated, no one will be fired."