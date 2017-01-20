Tata Motors unveiled its new SUV range that include flagship SUV, the Hexa and Nexon compact SUV at Auto Expo 2016 in February. Nearly after a year, the Mumbai-based automaker launched Hexa on January 2017 while Nexon launch has been confirmed for the second half of the year.

A report in ET Auto confirmed that the Tata Motors will launch Nexon in the H2 of 2017 followed by a premium SUV planned on a Land Rover platform, codenamed Q5, which may hit the market in 2018. The Nexon was caught on camera many times in 2016 while undergoing testing.

The compact SUV rivalling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be built on the heavily-modified Tata X1 platform of Indica. Similar to Tiago and Hexa, the Nexon will feature the Impact design language of Tata Motors; meaning, it will prominently sport a honeycomb grille with chrome Humanity Line at front. The grille will be flanked by a pair of projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (DRLs). The Nexon will come with LED tail-lamps with chrome accents, while a rising belt-line and a floating roof uplifts the rear of the car. The SUV rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of the top-spec Nexon variants will boast of a 6.5-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers, voice control and command recognition, and a multi-functional steering wheel. Under the hood, the Nexon is likely to draw power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A 5-speed manual unit will be offered as standard for both mills while Tata Motors could introduce an AMT version as well.

Tata is expected to price the Nexon competitively in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Apart from the Vitara Brezza, it will also go up against Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300.