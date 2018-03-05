Before Tata Motors showcased its 45X concept at the Auto Expo 2018, the web was abuzz with spy images and leaked reports of the hatchback. And the hype only got heightened after Tata revealed it at the auto show behind a glass enclosure.

Tata 45X was one of the head-turners at the Auto Expo 2018 and the auto enthusiasts have been waiting eagerly to see it in steel and metal. Although the Tata 45X premium hatchback is not expected to be launched before 2019, the internet has been talking about it quite often. After its brief appearance at the biennial event, Tata revealed the concept in a set of images, making the auto enthusiasts go drooling over it. The flashy stills of the premium hatchback must have left the contenders in the segment guessing.

Tata 45X will mark the company's foray into the premium hatchback segment. The model, which is now in its concept form, will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, and Honda Jazz when launched. Ford is also rumored to add a premium hatchback in its line-up for the Indian market.

The hatchback is based on the company's new Impact Design 2.0 design language and will also be Tata's first car to be built on the new and advanced AMP platform. It sports a sleek front, which is expected to be complemented with Tata's signature humanity line, slim dual-LED headlamps and lower grille. The rear of 45X is also expected to get similar styling with full LED tail lamps. Although the cabin of the 45X concept looked impressive with its futuristic styling and features, the production version of the hatchback may not see it as it is. However, Tata is expected to offer a host of new features in the five-seater model.

From the images of the cabin, the 45X shows dashboard finished in plastic, wood, and leather with features like large touchscreen, rectangular steering wheel, and paddle shifters.

The engines of the Tata 45X are yet to be known. However, rumors suggest a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.05-litre diesel motor under the hood for the new premium hatchback. Tata's premium model is expected to be rolled out from the Sanand factory in Gujarat.