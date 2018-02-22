The pavilion of Tata Motors at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018 had a lot to see. From hatchbacks to sports cars and heavy-duty trucks, Tata Motors attended the show in style. The stand out models showcased at the show were the H5X and 45X concepts.

Tata had showcased the 45X behind a glass enclosure and hence, details of the cabin were not available. Now, the company has revealed the images of the futuristic concept's interior as well as some details to chew upon till the launch of the production version. The launch-ready model is expected in 2019 and it will go up against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, and the next generation Volkswagen Polo in the premium hatchback segment of India.

Complementing the contemporary and sleek stance of the exterior, the interior of the 45X gets a modern dashboard finished in plastic, wood and leather. The multi-layered dashboard houses a large touchscreen. The rectangular steering wheel with top-cut (like aircraft joystick) and paddle shifters look cool but the practicality remains a question. As the concept is fully automatic, there is no floor-mounted transmission lever and center console that frees up a lot more leg space for front row passengers.

1 / 2



The 45X concept comes with two bucket seats at the rear with a generous amount of bolstering and thigh support. The glass roof will channel more natural lights in the cabin and it will also provide the airy feeling.

1 / 2



The 45X bears Tata Motors' new Impact Design 2.0 design language. The concept has a sporty silhouette and aerodynamic lines. Signature humanity line, slim dual-LED headlamps, lower grill setup gives the front of the 45X a sleek stance. At the rear, slingshot line design is amplified by a chrome finisher. Surfboard mounted wing cameras and dual-tone body flanked by full led tail lamps are the other notable elements in the 45X.

The production version of the 45X concept will be the first car built on Tata Motors' new and advanced AMP platform.