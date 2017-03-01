Lee-Anne Peters, a resident of Tasmania, spotted a "fireball meteorite" just before sunrise on Tuesday and shared the video on her Facebook page.

"There's a pretty big fireball meteorite moving towards the eastern sunrise. I got it on video I'll share soon. SE Tasmania" she posted on the social networking site at 6:44am. Half an hour later, she posted the video on Facebook with the caption:

"A spectacular plane coloured by the rising sun. Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. Spotted here in Sorell just after 6.30am Tuesday 28th Feb 2017," she wrote, along with the video, which has already received over 88,000 views, 900 reactions, 1,400 shares and 650 comments.

People actually thought that the "fireball" was a meteorite or a chemtrail, or an UFO!. Several commented on the status message.

"I read it was a UFO and sightings of landing with police sectioning the area off. Very hush hush stuff. Potential alien encounter," a user commented suggesting that it might be an airplane.

"The aliens are coming," said another user.

"It's a plane. I looked it up because I thought it was moving too slowly. It's the orange glow of the contrails due to the sunrise. Spectacular footage nonetheless, but not a fireball," one user commented.

However, several were of the opinion that the "fireball" was not a plane. "It looks like a plane to start with. But it's so dense up close to the wings," a user said.

Another said, "Haha not a plane.. since when does a plane fly pretty much straight down towards the earth?"

According to ABC News, Australian Airservice spokesperson confirmed that it was nothing but an aircraft since it moved over Australian airspace.

Mashable also reported that the object was an Emirates flight EK448 flying over Hobart, Tasmania, at 6.30 am.

Sydney's Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences explained on its blog as to how the aircraft appeared to be so beautiful: "If the trails are seen around the time of sunrise or sunset they can take on a wonderful golden colour and if seen off in the distance making them look low near the horizon they can look just like the common misconception of a comet."