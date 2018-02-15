The Tibetan community all over the world is gearing up to celebrate the New Year. Losar kicks off on Friday, February 16, and the main festivities will go on until Sunday, February 18.

While the Tibetans mostly celebrate Losar in February, the date changes as per the lunar calendar. The dates also depend on the basis of location and Losar may be celebrated on varying dates all over the world.

How is Losar celebrated?

Losar is, in fact, celebrated for 15 days, but the main celebrations are held on the first three days.

In general, Losar preparations begin a few days in advance with families cleaning their homes and putting up decorations and fragrant flowers. Even the walls are decked up with auspicious signs painted in flour.

Day 1

Tibetans are known to wake up early on the first day of the New Year and offer prayers at the household shrines. Families share dinner and exchange gifts.

Day 2

Tibetans visit friends and families on the day and sit down for the much-talked-about butter tea. Quarrels are resolved and friends and families get together and spend time with each other.

Day 3

On the third day, Tibetans visit monasteries and offer prayers. Lamas (monks) also recite the King of Aspirations Prayer. Revellers then combine pine tree branches, cypress and other herbs to make aromatic smoke, which is also an offering for Gods, according to Tibet Travel. Colorful new prayer flags are then put up at homes.

Special food is prepared for Losar and kapse (fried twists) remains one of the most-loved items on the menu. The preparations also involve a very popular drink called chang – a beer made from barley and served warm. Several other delicacies are only prepared for Losar and shared with loved ones.

Revellers also celebrate the by day dancing, singing and having a good time with their close ones.

Celebrations vary from country to country as well

Reveller in Bhutan also organise various other activities such as picnicking, dart-playing, and archery.

Wishing people on New Year

Every New Year, Tibetans hope and pray for happiness, health and wealth and greet each other with the words "Tashi Delek," which roughly translates to blessings and good luck.